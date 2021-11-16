Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Sets New 1-Year High at $62.19

Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $62.19 and last traded at $61.55, with a volume of 580288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.41.

A number of analysts recently commented on CIEN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.18.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.41 million. Ciena had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $159,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total transaction of $121,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,669 shares of company stock valued at $1,942,599. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ciena by 483.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Ciena during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Ciena during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ciena by 83.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile (NYSE:CIEN)

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

