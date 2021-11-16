CION Invt Corp (NYSE:CION) Announces $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

CION Invt Corp (NYSE:CION) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd.

CION traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,819. CION Invt has a twelve month low of $11.09 and a twelve month high of $13.64.

CION Invt (NYSE:CION) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on CION Invt in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company.

About CION Invt

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company which primarily provides senior secured loans to U.S. middle-market companies. CION Investment Corporation is based in NEW YORK.

