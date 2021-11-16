Cipher (CPR) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2,829.00

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 16th. One Cipher coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cipher has a market capitalization of $119,376.59 and $2,829.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cipher has traded up 75.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $254.41 or 0.00420108 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000155 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000080 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001019 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $651.64 or 0.01076076 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About Cipher

Cipher is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,283,402 coins. The official website for Cipher is ciphercryptotech.org . Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cipher Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cipher should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cipher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

