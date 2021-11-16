Citadel (CTL) Price Down 24.8% This Week

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded down 12.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 16th. One Citadel coin can currently be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Citadel has a total market capitalization of $71,962.21 and approximately $27.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Citadel has traded down 24.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000029 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 30.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Citadel Coin Profile

Citadel is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. The official website for Citadel is citadelplatform.io. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Citadel is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency, like Bitcoin. It is a rebrand from the Bitcedi project which was a fork from digitalnote based on CryptoNote and anonymous technology and updated with a unique untraceable encrypted messaging system and blockchain based deposits. Nobody owns or controls Bitcedi, it uses peer-to-peer technology and fair ASIC-resistant PoW mining process to operate with no central authority.Citadel is a community-driven cryptocurrency, easy to mine, meant to be widely accepted by merchants, consumers and the normal day to day person without any hassle. “

Citadel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Citadel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Citadel using one of the exchanges listed above.

