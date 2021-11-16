Citigroup Cuts Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) Price Target to $10.00

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Citigroup from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 69.78% from the stock’s current price.

SUNL has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunlight Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Sunlight Financial in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Sunlight Financial in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Sunlight Financial from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Sunlight Financial in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.80.

SUNL opened at $5.89 on Tuesday. Sunlight Financial has a 1 year low of $4.71 and a 1 year high of $16.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUNL. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial in the third quarter valued at about $15,930,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sunlight Financial in the third quarter worth $15,545,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial in the third quarter valued at $9,862,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Sunlight Financial during the third quarter worth about $3,560,000. Finally, Altai Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Sunlight Financial during the third quarter worth about $2,103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

About Sunlight Financial

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

