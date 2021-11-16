Citigroup Increases Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Price Target to $57.00

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $28.00 to $57.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on LCID. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Lucid Group stock traded up 2.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching 47.44. 996,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,867,902. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 27.99. Lucid Group has a 12 month low of 9.67 and a 12 month high of 64.86.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lucid Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the third quarter worth $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the third quarter worth $31,000. 1.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

