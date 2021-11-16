Civitas (CIV) Price Reaches $0.0084 on Top Exchanges

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. Civitas has a total market cap of $70,335.87 and $312.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Civitas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Civitas has traded up 4.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Civitas alerts:

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.02 or 0.00083046 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000831 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 654.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001073 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000105 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000049 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000905 BTC.

CashHand (CHND) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Civitas Profile

Civitas is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,329,630 coins. The official website for Civitas is civitascoin.com . Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Civitas

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civitas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Civitas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civitas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.