Claudio Tuozzolo Sells 935 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $150,422.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Claudio Tuozzolo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 29th, Claudio Tuozzolo sold 1,141 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.55, for a total value of $172,918.55.

On Thursday, September 16th, Claudio Tuozzolo sold 921 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $117,335.40.

On Monday, September 13th, Claudio Tuozzolo sold 1,934 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total value of $239,835.34.

On Thursday, September 9th, Claudio Tuozzolo sold 1,117 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $140,954.23.

NASDAQ:VICR traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $160.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,259. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.50 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.34 and a 200-day moving average of $116.97. Vicor Co. has a 52-week low of $74.08 and a 52-week high of $164.35.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). Vicor had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Vicor from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Vicor from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Vicor in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vicor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.20.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VICR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vicor during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vicor during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 619.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vicor during the third quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vicor by 333.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,878 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. 38.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vicor

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

