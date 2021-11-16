Claymore CEF GS Connect ETN (NYSEARCA:GSCE) Trading Down 6.9%

Claymore CEF GS Connect ETN (NYSEARCA:GSCE) shares were down 6.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.50 and last traded at $26.50. Approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.46.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.32.

