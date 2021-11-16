Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Equities researchers at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CLF. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

TheStreet upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.69.

NYSE:CLF traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,028,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,489,465. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1 year low of $8.76 and a 1 year high of $26.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.94 and a 200-day moving average of $21.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 75.62%. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 264.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,683 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 5,426 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 186.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,691 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 26,477 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,368,661 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,113,000 after purchasing an additional 40,880 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $947,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

