Cloudbric Trading Up 14.7% Over Last Week (CLBK)

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLBK) traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. In the last seven days, Cloudbric has traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Cloudbric coin can currently be purchased for $0.0198 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges. Cloudbric has a total market cap of $12.12 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00048085 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $131.04 or 0.00222853 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001692 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00010363 BTC.

Cloudbric Coin Profile

CLBK is a coin. Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 coins and its circulating supply is 612,671,517 coins. The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cloudbric’s official website is www.cloudbric.io . Cloudbric’s official Twitter account is @cloudbric and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cloudbric’s primary mission is to revolutionize the cybersecurity market by making information security open and accessible to all users through the introduction of a new Decentralized Universal Security Platform. This AI-based cybersecurity platform will be powered by Cloudbric’s patented deep learning module known as VISION and will provide an all-inclusive suite of cybersecurity solutions, as well as the development of a new decentralized security ecosystem. Furthermore, users will be able to train the very technology that helps protect their online digital assets by contributing anonymous cyber threat logs to advance the accuracy and learning capabilities of Cloudbric’s deep learning module. For their continued security contributions, users will be rewarded through the free distribution of Cloudbric cryptocurrency (CLB) tokens directly to their user account. “

Cloudbric Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloudbric directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cloudbric should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cloudbric using one of the exchanges listed above.

