Cochlear (OTCMKTS:CHEOF) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOF) was down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $163.00 and last traded at $163.00. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.25.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.55 and its 200-day moving average is $172.54.

About Cochlear (OTCMKTS:CHEOF)

Cochlear Ltd. engages in the provision of implantable hearing solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. Its products include cochlear, bone conduction and acoustic implants. The company was founded by Michael S. Hirshorn in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Read More: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cochlear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cochlear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.