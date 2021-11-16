Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $257.75.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COHR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Coherent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Susquehanna cut Coherent from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Coherent to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Coherent in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of COHR stock opened at $258.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Coherent has a fifty-two week low of $115.32 and a fifty-two week high of $270.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $253.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.61 and a beta of 1.51.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.25). Coherent had a negative net margin of 7.18% and a positive return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $391.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.20 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coherent will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Coherent in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Coherent by 160.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Coherent by 22.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Coherent in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Coherent in the second quarter worth about $88,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

