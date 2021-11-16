Coin98 (C98) Market Cap Hits $608.20 Million

Coin98 (CURRENCY:C98) traded down 11.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 16th. One Coin98 coin can currently be bought for $3.29 or 0.00005437 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Coin98 has traded down 19.4% against the dollar. Coin98 has a total market capitalization of $608.20 million and $81.49 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Splintershards (SPS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Beyond Protocol (BP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00016611 BTC.

Plant Vs Undead (PVU) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Bholdus (BHO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000049 BTC.

HoDooi.com (HOD) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Knight War – The Holy Trio (KWS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Artex (ARTEX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Adadex Tools (ADAT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000010 BTC.

DogeBNB.org (DOGEBNB) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Diamond Boyz Coin (DBZ) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Coin98 Coin Profile

Coin98 (CRYPTO:C98) is a coin. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,000,000 coins. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator. Whitepaper “

Coin98 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

