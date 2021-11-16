Collateral Pay (COLL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.08 Million

Collateral Pay (CURRENCY:COLL) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. During the last seven days, Collateral Pay has traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar. Collateral Pay has a market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $4,280.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Collateral Pay coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000287 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Collateral Pay alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.80 or 0.00069140 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.30 or 0.00071614 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.93 or 0.00094153 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,521.15 or 1.00095199 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,265.27 or 0.07054284 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Collateral Pay Profile

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,192,106 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

Collateral Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collateral Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Collateral Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Collateral Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Collateral Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Collateral Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.