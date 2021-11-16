Collective (CO2) Price Reaches $0.71 on Major Exchanges

Collective (CURRENCY:CO2) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. One Collective coin can currently be bought for $0.71 or 0.00001162 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Collective has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. Collective has a total market capitalization of $184,875.60 and $426.00 worth of Collective was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00049327 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $133.30 or 0.00219421 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001653 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00010502 BTC.

Collective Profile

Collective is a coin. Collective’s total supply is 505,213 coins and its circulating supply is 261,918 coins. Collective’s official Twitter account is @InfoClimatecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ClimateCoin aims to create a decentralized carbon credits portal. Carbon credits is a mechanism that will work as a compensation system balancing between new GHGs emissions and corresponding quantities of certified mitigations. Any entity can purchase these carbon credits to offset their duties regarding the GHGs emissions. ClimateCoin is an ERC-20 compliant token and will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

