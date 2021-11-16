Color Platform (CLR) Trading Down 76.2% This Week

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded down 63.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. One Color Platform coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Color Platform has a total market capitalization of $108,027.02 and $191.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Color Platform has traded 76.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,584.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $593.94 or 0.00996800 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.76 or 0.00273164 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.32 or 0.00235490 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00025703 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003373 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Color Platform Profile

Color Platform (CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg . The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Buying and Selling Color Platform

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

