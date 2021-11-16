Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE cut its position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,080 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 43,012 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.41% of Columbia Sportswear worth $26,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,243,958 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $319,076,000 after acquiring an additional 15,659 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,081,536 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $303,100,000 after acquiring an additional 139,818 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 920,862 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $90,576,000 after acquiring an additional 37,282 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 843,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $82,939,000 after acquiring an additional 142,542 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,826,000. 51.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

COLM opened at $105.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.90. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $78.56 and a 12 month high of $114.98.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $804.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.03 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COLM. Bank of America cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.60.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Walter Klenz sold 1,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total transaction of $126,316.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total value of $54,143.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.