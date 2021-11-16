Comerica Bank Has $7.90 Million Position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.25% of WD-40 worth $7,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDFC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in WD-40 by 14.3% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 605,753 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $155,249,000 after purchasing an additional 75,707 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in WD-40 by 21.9% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $74,719,000 after buying an additional 52,345 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in WD-40 by 76.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,730,000 after buying an additional 50,404 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in WD-40 by 50.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 113,836 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,175,000 after buying an additional 38,324 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in WD-40 by 102.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,934 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,514,000 after buying an additional 27,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

In other WD-40 news, VP Richard T. Clampitt sold 3,420 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total transaction of $746,380.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WD-40 stock opened at $233.61 on Tuesday. WD-40 has a one year low of $207.11 and a one year high of $333.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.90 and a beta of -0.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $115.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.50 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 36.72%. WD-40’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.58%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WDFC shares. TheStreet lowered WD-40 from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on WD-40 from $238.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

