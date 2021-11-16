Comerica Bank Sells 12,666 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,902 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 12,666 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Garmin were worth $8,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renasant Bank raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 2.3% in the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 3,222 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 34.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Garmin by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its position in Garmin by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Garmin by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

GRMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective (up previously from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Garmin from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $145.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.62. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $112.82 and a one year high of $178.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.96.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 20.42%. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

