Comerica Bank Sells 2,750 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,823 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $8,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,639,081 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,683,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877,762 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,400,048 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $634,867,000 after acquiring an additional 77,718 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,133,240 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $597,832,000 after acquiring an additional 256,533 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,823,246 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $408,354,000 after acquiring an additional 382,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,351,491 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $340,121,000 after acquiring an additional 146,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on XLNX shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xilinx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.27.

XLNX opened at $215.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $169.16 and a 200 day moving average of $147.30. The company has a market cap of $53.36 billion, a PE ratio of 67.06 and a beta of 1.04. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.84 and a 12 month high of $217.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $935.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.58 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 29.99%. Xilinx’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.11%.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

