Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Analysts at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CMC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Commercial Metals to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Commercial Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.11.

Shares of Commercial Metals stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,108,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,963. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $19.44 and a 1 year high of $36.49.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 20,000 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.69, for a total value of $633,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary E. Mccullough purchased 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.19 per share, for a total transaction of $98,404.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 63.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 3.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 1.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 4.1% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 12,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

