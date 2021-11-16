Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 256,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,145 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.04% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $12,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 160,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,499,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,525,000 after purchasing an additional 56,392 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 218,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,066,000 after purchasing an additional 35,976 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CHCT opened at $46.33 on Tuesday. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 12-month low of $42.63 and a 12-month high of $52.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.38.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 24.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 207.15%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Community Healthcare Trust Profile

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

Featured Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.