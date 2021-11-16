Comparing Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) & VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO)

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) and VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.3% of Arlo Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.7% of VIZIO shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Arlo Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Arlo Technologies and VIZIO’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arlo Technologies $357.15 million 1.87 -$101.25 million ($0.78) -10.31 VIZIO N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

VIZIO has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Arlo Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Arlo Technologies and VIZIO, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arlo Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00 VIZIO 0 1 9 0 2.90

Arlo Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 36.82%. VIZIO has a consensus price target of $29.33, suggesting a potential upside of 37.14%. Given VIZIO’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe VIZIO is more favorable than Arlo Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Arlo Technologies and VIZIO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arlo Technologies -15.83% -51.86% -18.09% VIZIO N/A N/A N/A

Summary

VIZIO beats Arlo Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

About VIZIO

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape. Its SmartCast delivers content and applications through an easy-to-use interface, as well as supports streaming apps and hosts its free ad-supported video app, WatchFree, as well as VIZIO Free Channels. In addition, the company provides support for third-party voice platforms. It sells its smart TVs, sound bars, and accessories to retailers and through online channels. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a strategic partnership with Verizon Media LLC to deliver cross-platform and connected TV advertising solutions. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

