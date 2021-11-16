Comparing Magyar Bancorp (MGYR) and Its Competitors

Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ: MGYR) is one of 117 publicly-traded companies in the “Federal savings institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Magyar Bancorp to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.0% of Magyar Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.8% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Magyar Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Magyar Bancorp and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Magyar Bancorp $31.94 million $6.12 million 11.58 Magyar Bancorp Competitors $833.66 million $84.32 million 14.92

Magyar Bancorp’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Magyar Bancorp. Magyar Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Magyar Bancorp and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magyar Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Magyar Bancorp Competitors 395 1665 1403 87 2.33

As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies have a potential upside of 1.09%. Given Magyar Bancorp’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Magyar Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Magyar Bancorp and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magyar Bancorp 19.17% 10.26% 0.78% Magyar Bancorp Competitors 19.61% 8.37% 0.96%

Risk and Volatility

Magyar Bancorp has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magyar Bancorp’s competitors have a beta of 0.61, indicating that their average share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Magyar Bancorp competitors beat Magyar Bancorp on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Magyar Bancorp

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial and retail financial services, including the taking of time, savings and demand deposits; the making of commercial, consumer and home equity loans; and the provision of other financial services. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New Brunswick, NJ.

