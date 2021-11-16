Comparing Ocean Power Technologies (OPTT) & The Competition

Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ: OPTT) is one of 80 publicly-traded companies in the “Electric services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Ocean Power Technologies to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Ocean Power Technologies has a beta of 1.79, suggesting that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ocean Power Technologies’ peers have a beta of 0.43, suggesting that their average stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Ocean Power Technologies and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocean Power Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Ocean Power Technologies Competitors 854 3983 3335 93 2.32

As a group, “Electric services” companies have a potential upside of 10.06%. Given Ocean Power Technologies’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ocean Power Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ocean Power Technologies and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ocean Power Technologies $1.21 million -$14.76 million -5.07 Ocean Power Technologies Competitors $7.65 billion $558.89 million 9.55

Ocean Power Technologies’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Ocean Power Technologies. Ocean Power Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Ocean Power Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocean Power Technologies -1,105.05% -23.12% -21.49% Ocean Power Technologies Competitors -12.07% 8.14% 2.14%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.2% of Ocean Power Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.8% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Ocean Power Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ocean Power Technologies peers beat Ocean Power Technologies on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Ocean Power Technologies Company Profile

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. engages in commercializing proprietary systems that generate electricity predominantly by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves. It offers the PB3 PowerBuoy which generates electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves. The company operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe; and Asia and Australia. Ocean Power Technologies was founded by George W. Taylor on April 19, 1984 and is headquartered in Monroe Township, NJ.

