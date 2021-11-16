Comparing StoneMor (STON) & Its Rivals

StoneMor (NYSE: STON) is one of 62 public companies in the “Personal services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare StoneMor to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares StoneMor and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio StoneMor $279.54 million -$8.36 million -6.37 StoneMor Competitors $776.06 million $57.26 million 27.31

StoneMor’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than StoneMor. StoneMor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares StoneMor and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StoneMor -15.84% N/A -1.21% StoneMor Competitors -39.59% -99.30% -4.75%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.3% of StoneMor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.8% of shares of all “Personal services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 77.1% of StoneMor shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of shares of all “Personal services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

StoneMor has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, StoneMor’s competitors have a beta of 1.48, meaning that their average share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for StoneMor and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StoneMor 0 0 0 0 N/A StoneMor Competitors 269 1043 1641 88 2.51

As a group, “Personal services” companies have a potential upside of 6.47%. Given StoneMor’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe StoneMor has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

About StoneMor

StoneMor, Inc. owns and manages cemeteries and funeral homes. It operates through the following segments: Cemetery Operations, Funeral Home Operations, and Corporate. The Cemetery Operations segment focuses in the sales of interment rights, cemetery merchandise, which includes markers, bases, vaults, caskets and cremation niches and cemetery services. The Funeral Home Operations segment comprises of funeral home merchandise, which includes caskets and other funeral related items and service revenues, which include services such as family consultation, the removal of and preparation of remains and the use of funeral home facilities for visitation and prayer services. The company was founded on April 29, 2004 and is headquartered in Bensalem, PA.

