Comparing Tamino Minerals (OTCMKTS:TINO) & SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR)

Tamino Minerals (OTCMKTS:TINO) and SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.1% of SEMrush shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.3% of Tamino Minerals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Tamino Minerals and SEMrush’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tamino Minerals N/A N/A N/A SEMrush -0.80% -1.33% -0.80%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Tamino Minerals and SEMrush, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tamino Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A SEMrush 0 3 3 0 2.50

SEMrush has a consensus price target of $22.92, suggesting a potential downside of 5.96%. Given SEMrush’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SEMrush is more favorable than Tamino Minerals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tamino Minerals and SEMrush’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tamino Minerals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SEMrush $124.88 million 26.44 -$7.01 million N/A N/A

Tamino Minerals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SEMrush.

Tamino Minerals Company Profile

Tamino Minerals, Inc. is a mining exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and mining precious metals deposits in Mexico. The company was founded in July 1992 and is headquartered in Huntsville, Canada.

SEMrush Company Profile

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts with additional offices in Pennsylvania, Texas, Czech Republic, Cyprus, Poland, and Russia.

