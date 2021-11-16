Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Stock Rating Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CMP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

Shares of CMP traded down $14.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,488,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,037. Compass Minerals International has a 52 week low of $54.76 and a 52 week high of $75.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 1.57.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $211.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.00 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 14.10% and a negative net margin of 10.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider George John Schuller, Jr. sold 13,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total value of $883,702.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,025.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Compass Minerals International by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 3,584 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,499,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 174.1% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 9,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,547,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

