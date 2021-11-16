Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Insider Sells $12,460.00 in Stock

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) insider David A. Dye sold 400 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $12,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CPSI traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.16. The stock had a trading volume of 4,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,029. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $26.22 and a one year high of $37.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.43 million, a PE ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.62.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $70.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPSI. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 1,848.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Computer Programs and Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Computer Programs and Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Computer Programs and Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CPSI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Computer Programs and Systems from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.25.

About Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

