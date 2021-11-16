Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.550-$0.570 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $390 million-$395 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $381.81 million.Computer Task Group also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.160-$0.180 EPS.

CTG stock opened at $8.71 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.97. The stock has a market cap of $133.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.70. Computer Task Group has a 52-week low of $6.04 and a 52-week high of $11.68.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 1.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Computer Task Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Computer Task Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

In related news, Director James R. Helvey III purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Computer Task Group by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

About Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

