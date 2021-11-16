Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.160-$0.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $110 million-$115 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $101.33 million.Computer Task Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.550-$0.570 EPS.

CTG opened at $8.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $133.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.97. Computer Task Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.04 and a fifty-two week high of $11.68.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 9.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Computer Task Group will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Computer Task Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

In related news, Director James R. Helvey III acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.52 per share, with a total value of $42,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,940.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Computer Task Group by 7.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Computer Task Group during the second quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Computer Task Group by 15.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. 52.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

