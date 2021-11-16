Confluence Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 168,593 Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 168,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NLY. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 4.1% during the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 30,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.6% during the second quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 34,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.4% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 20,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.3% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 56,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 39,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

NLY opened at $8.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.79. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $9.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.18.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 136.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 45.36%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lowered Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.03.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

