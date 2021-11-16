Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $1.37 Million Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 94.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,771,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,815,000 after purchasing an additional 459,644 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,188,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,082,000 after acquiring an additional 76,511 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $788,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,079,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,802,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,337,000 after acquiring an additional 298,148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $495,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary D. Kain sold 6,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.36.

AGNC stock opened at $16.02 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.00. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $14.95 and a 52-week high of $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.23.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $279.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.63 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 126.92% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 54.14%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

