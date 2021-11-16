Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $1.53 Million Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,662 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INFY. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 15,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.13.

INFY opened at $23.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $100.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.90 and a 200-day moving average of $21.66. Infosys Limited has a twelve month low of $14.76 and a twelve month high of $24.28.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Infosys had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 28.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Infosys

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

