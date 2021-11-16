Confluence Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) by 41.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,033 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 6.99% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at about $356,000.
IBTH stock opened at $25.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.44. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $25.08 and a 12-month high of $26.24.
