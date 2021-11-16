Confluence Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) by 41.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,033 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 6.99% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at about $356,000.

IBTH stock opened at $25.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.44. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $25.08 and a 12-month high of $26.24.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

