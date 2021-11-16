Confluence Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 53,924 iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 53,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IGSB opened at $54.09 on Tuesday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $54.09 and a 52 week high of $55.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.69.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%.

