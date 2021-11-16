Confluence Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $3,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 218.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,716,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,960,000 after buying an additional 1,864,152 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 117.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,400,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,777,000 after buying an additional 1,294,388 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 63.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,449,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,143,000 after buying an additional 562,725 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 23.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,079,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,041,000 after buying an additional 207,094 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 41.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 864,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,313,000 after buying an additional 252,311 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:XHB opened at $82.14 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.40. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12-month low of $55.73 and a 12-month high of $82.88.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.