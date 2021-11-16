Confluence Investment Management LLC Raises Position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,627 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAGS. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 219.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the second quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PAGS. Zacks Investment Research cut PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PagSeguro Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.44.

Shares of PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $37.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.48, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.38. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a twelve month low of $31.10 and a twelve month high of $62.83.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 14.22%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

