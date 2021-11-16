Confluence Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK)

Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK) by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,094 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.66% of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $2,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $577,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 31.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 43,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 10,372 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $260,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 30.0% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 31,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 7,203 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 64,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares during the period.

Shares of IBMK opened at $26.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.22. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.09 and a 12 month high of $26.46.

