Confluence Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBML. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $259,000. Spinnaker Trust lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 27.1% in the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 14,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $411,000.

BATS IBML opened at $25.96 on Tuesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.83 and a 52 week high of $25.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.07.

