Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 23,144 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMO)

Confluence Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMO) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,144 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 3.55% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $4,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 11,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $320,000.

Shares of IBMO stock opened at $26.83 on Tuesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $26.70 and a 1-year high of $27.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.97.

