Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Major Shareholder Steven M. Spurlock Sells 854 Shares

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total transaction of $73,051.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ:CFLT traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $81.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,900,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,264. Confluent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.71 and a 52 week high of $94.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.68.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 72.10% and a negative net margin of 76.90%. The firm had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.72 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Confluent in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Confluent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Confluent in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Confluent in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Confluent in the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CFLT. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Confluent in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $40.40 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Confluent from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Confluent in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.09.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

