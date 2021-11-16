ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 52.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,088 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,717 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 570 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Truist raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Argus raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Societe Generale lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.58.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $72.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.10 and its 200-day moving average is $61.37. The company has a market cap of $95.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.83. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $36.40 and a 12 month high of $77.98.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.76%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $686,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

