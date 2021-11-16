Conrad Industries (OTCMKTS:CNRD) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.36

Conrad Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNRD)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.36 and traded as low as $15.25. Conrad Industries shares last traded at $15.25, with a volume of 100 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.26.

Conrad Industries (OTCMKTS:CNRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $58.64 million during the quarter.

Conrad Industries, Inc engages in the construction, repair, and conversion of steel and aluminum marine vessels for commercial and governmental customers. It operates through two segments: New Construction; and Repair & Conversions. The New Construction segment involves the building of a new vessel, often including engineering and design.

