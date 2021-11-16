Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Receives Average Rating of “Sell” from Analysts

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Sell” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.57.

ED has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America cut Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 4.7% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.6% during the third quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.7% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.5% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 60.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ED opened at $78.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.97 and its 200-day moving average is $75.56. The stock has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Consolidated Edison has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $82.75.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.54%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

