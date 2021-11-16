Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 1.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ CWCO traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.13. 140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,293. Consolidated Water has a 52 week low of $10.66 and a 52 week high of $15.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.95.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%.
Consolidated Water Company Profile
Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.
