Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 1.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ CWCO traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.13. 140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,293. Consolidated Water has a 52 week low of $10.66 and a 52 week high of $15.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Consolidated Water stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 677,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,938 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.45% of Consolidated Water worth $7,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.

