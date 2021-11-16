Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,976.84

Shares of Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1,976.84 and traded as high as C$2,205.39. Constellation Software shares last traded at C$2,165.04, with a volume of 31,767 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Constellation Software from C$1,900.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2,400.00 target price (up from C$2,200.00) on shares of Constellation Software in a report on Friday, October 29th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,900.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,300.00 to C$2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2,335.71.

The firm has a market cap of C$45.88 billion and a PE ratio of 110.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$2,156.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1,976.84.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

