Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CSTM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Constellium from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Constellium from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Constellium from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Constellium in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.83.

Get Constellium alerts:

NYSE:CSTM traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $19.36. 423,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,662. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.24 and a 200-day moving average of $18.88. Constellium has a fifty-two week low of $11.64 and a fifty-two week high of $21.59.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Constellium had a return on equity of 249.43% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Constellium will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTM. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Constellium by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,251,000 after buying an additional 829,800 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Constellium during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,669,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Constellium by 396.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 51,375 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Constellium by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 165,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 110,190 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Constellium by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 218,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 108,974 shares during the period. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Constellium

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Featured Story: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.