Contentos (COS) Price Down 4.7% Over Last Week

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 16th. Contentos has a market cap of $73.59 million and $10.38 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Contentos has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. One Contentos coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0203 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Contentos alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00048281 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $133.60 or 0.00225280 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00010373 BTC.

Contentos Profile

COS is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,957,264,019 coins and its circulating supply is 3,631,590,969 coins. Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Contentos is medium.com/contentos-io . Contentos’ official website is www.contentos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “COSS stands for Crypto-One-Stop-Solution and represents a platform, which encompasses all features of a digital economical system based on cryptocurrency. The COSS system consists of a payment gateway / POS, an exchange, a merchant list, market cap rankings, a marketplace, an e-wallet, various coin facilities, and a mobile platform. The COSS platform unifies all transactional aspects that are usually managed by means of FIAT money and offers multiple cryptocurrency-related services in one place. COS token generates an entire cryptocurrency portfolio to its holders derived from fees within the COSS system when cryptocurrency transactions take place.COS token holders are rewarded with payouts in all cryptocurrencies supported at coss.io for utilizing the platform and the exchange. Paying the trading fees with COS will earn the user a 25% discount on the trading fees. COS used as fees will be included in the FSA on COSS.IO “

Contentos Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contentos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Contentos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Contentos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Contentos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.